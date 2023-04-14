Drug Bust_3_generic_2023

Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a gun and crack when they searched a Williamsport home in mid March.

Naccem Campfield, 26, of Williamsport was sitting on the couch watching television when police raided his home near the 600 block of Wildwood Boulevard on March 16 just after 6 a.m., detectives said.

Police allegedly found crack, packaging material, and a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine were in a bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Campfield is accused of selling crack to confidential informants on March 10 and again on March 14. He also provided informants with methamphetamine, police said.

Campfield was charged with possession with intent and possession of an instrument of crime during a preliminary arraignment. Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $75,000 monetary.

