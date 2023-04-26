Williamsport, Pa. — Police were searching for a vehicle that had been reported stolen when they said they spotted a man getting out of it.

Frank Casale, 56, of South Williamsport, spoke with police on April 22 near the 1200 block of West Southern Avenue as he stood next to the alleged stolen vehicle, Officer Tanner Troutman said. The front door of the car was open, according to the affidavit.

The owner reported the silver Suzuki XL-7 SUV missing just after 10 a.m. on April 22. She told police that Casale knew he did not have permission to take the car.

The accuser said the keys were hidden from Casale, who allegedly found them and left the residence at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Casale was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Both are third-degree felonies. He was released from custody on $15,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for May 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Docket sheet

