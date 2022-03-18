Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police seized cell phones issued to Lycoming County Children and Youth workers assigned to a case involving a deceased infant.

PSP issued a search warrant on March 17 for the agency phones, citing violations of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence related to a manslaughter case involving Tallia Charlebois, 27, of Montgomery, and her 3-month-old baby who died on January 26.

The warrant, issued by PSP Trooper Josiah Reiner, specified the phones were to include all contact, messages, phone calls, and other means of contact between Charlebois and CYS caseworkers Crystal Minnier and Tammy Bradley between October 27, 2021 and January 26, 2022.

Minnier was the assigned caseworker for Charlebois and her infant son, according to court documents.

The baby died January 26 after emergency responders were called to the residence at 25 S. Main St. in Montgomery Borough around 1:30 p.m. for suspected cardiac arrest.

The child's mother asked responders to use Narcan on the victim because she admitted to using Fentanyl earlier that morning, around 1 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Police had already been to the residence once on January 26. Around 5:30 a.m., Troopers had been dispatched to the residence for a welfare check.

The caller, Natalie Solomon, had visited Charlebois' home earlier that evening and saw the mother strike her baby's head off a changing table, leaving a red mark. Solomon told police that she had seen blue glassine bags inside a cardboard box at the home and she believed Charlebois might be on some type of drug.

During their first visit, police "ensured the victim was awake, alert, and not in need of medical attention," according to the affidavit. "Additionally, when Troopers cleared the scene, Charlebois did not appear to be incapable of caring for the victim."

Just eight hours later, police and EMS were back at the apartment.

Police interviewed Lycoming County Caseworker Crystal Minnier on February 11. Minnier said she used her work issued cell phone to contact Charlebois when she needed to meet with her, but the visits were rescheduled frequently.

Tammy Bradley of Lycoming County CYS told police that Minnier identified Charlebois as a former heroin addict. Bradley said she had to reschedule nearly half of her visits with Charlebois, according to the affidavit.

Police asked for records of contact with Charlebois from Minnier and Bradley's work phones, and both caseworkers agreed.

On March 9, police contacted CIY to schedule an extraction of the specified records.

"Minnier stated she accidentally dropped her phone the night before and then ran it over with her vehicle," Reiner wrote, and Bradley's phone "was recently 'reset' when it was updated."

Police requested the phones anyway, at which point Lycoming County CYS said the agency was no longer willing to consent to the extraction of the data from the phones and that they required a search warrant.

Troopers plan to use the computer crime lab to recover data from the phone, including data that had previously been deleted, according to the search warrant. The lab is capable of extracting data even from damaged cell phones, Reiner explained.



