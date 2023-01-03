HARASSMENT
NCPA

Athens, Pa. — A 64-year-old man has been charged for harassing a woman in Towanda, police say.

Gary Park of Athens repeatedly sent letters to a 55-year-old woman on McKinney Hill Road in Litchfield Township, according to State Tropper Leland Loziere. 

Police plan to charge Park after the woman complained on Dec. 30, records show.

