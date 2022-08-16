Berwick, Pa. — A woman with a felony drug conviction was caught driving with a modified AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say.

Kimberly Jeanne Grose, 39, pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiring to sell drugs in Columbia County, according to court records. That means she's prohibited from possessing a firearm, noted Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Zoshak.

Zoshak pulled Grose over on July 27 around 1 p.m. after she allegedly swerved from her lane on E. Eight Street into the opposite lane, nearly crashing into the front of his unmarked patrol car.

When Grose approached her 2005 Chevrolet Equinox and noticed a large gray rifle case in the rear cargo area of the vehicle, charges state. He asked Grose if she had any firearms in the car.

"Not that I know of, and if there are, they're not mine," she replied.

She was not allowed to have a firearm because of a previous felony conviction, she told Zoshak. After a background check confirmed the conviction, the car was impounded and searched. Inside the gray rifle case, Zoshak reportedly found a Bravo Company USA AR-style rifle without a serial number. The rifle appeared to be modified from a .223 caliber to a .22. There were 11 .223 caliber magazines with 179 rounds, charges state. Police also found four .22 magazines with a total of 75 rounds of ammunition. In addition, they also found 33 shotguns shells, along with assorted gun parts and a homemade suppressor, arrest papers say.

Grose was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, disregarding traffic lanes, and failing to use a seat belt.

