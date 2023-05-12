Williamsport, Pa. — Employees at a firing range called police after they became suspicious of a man with a rifle, say Williamsport police.

Richard Williams Ochs, 49, came to the National Range & Armory, 531 Washington Blvd., on April 8 around 5 p.m. He was carrying a rifle and asked to use one of the firing lanes, according to staff.

Ochs had to provide his driver's license to use the range, they added. When they asked if he was legally allowed to have a gun, Ochs became visibly nervous, but claimed he could have a gun, staff told Officer Ericka Heath.

Court records show Ochs is a convicted felon for a burglary in 2016, which prohibits him from possession a firearm, Heath discovered.

When Heath arrived at the range, Ochs was on the firing range with a rifle, she noted.

Ochs, Hughes Road, Watsontown, was charged with felony possession of a firearm and is awaiting a preliminary hearing. He was released from Lycoming County Prison on $5,000 bail.

Docket sheet

