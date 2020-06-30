The East Lampeter Township Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public's assistance in locating Linda Stoltzfoos.

Linda has been missing since Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020, when she didn't return home after a church service. She was last observed at a farm on Stumptown Road, between the intersection of Beechdale Road and Gibbons Road in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Linda is described as a white female, 18 years of age, approximately 5’10” tall and 125 pounds. She is a member of the Amish community and was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron, and black head covering.

Anyone with information on Linda's whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.