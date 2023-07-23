CHARGED_Generic_2023

Williamsport, Pa. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she was found drunk and slumped over in her neighbor's yard, Williamsport police say.

Sgt. Brian McGee immediately recognized Wendy Lorraine Richards when he arrived at the home in the 1400 block of Watson Street on July 13 at 6 p.m. Police have been called to deal with Richards at least 10 times since the beginning of July, McGee noted. Each time, she was heavily intoxicated or high on drugs and bothering her neighbors, he added.

EMS had already been called to evaluate Richards, who was allegedly slumped over and appeared disheveled. She was slurring her words and had bloodshot eyes, charges say.

Richards has been disturbing her neighbors on Watson Street, as well as nearby Lincoln and Woodland avenues, according to McGee. She was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

