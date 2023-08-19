Bloomsburg, Pa. — An employee at a contracting company broke into his boss' home and stole money and a pistol, police say.

Aaron Mathew Showers, 35, was allegedly spotted sneaking out of the contractor's house around 8:30 a.m. on July 14 with a jar of change in his hand.

Here's what charges say happened:

On July 17, the contractor came to the Scott Township police department to report a burglary at his Central Avenue home in Carroll Park. He'd been out of town on July 14 when the alleged burglary took place, but another employee, Zacri Samuel, saw Showers walking out of the empty house that morning.

Samuel had gone to their boss' house to pick up his car and when he spotted Showers leaving with the change jar, he asked him what he was doing.

"Taking this," Showers replied, before getting in the car with Samuel and going to work at H&F Family Contracting on Fourth Street in Scott Township. Once there, Samuel told Showers to return the money or he would likely be fired and kicked out of the apartment he rents from their boss.

Another employee, Wesly Stewart, also confronted Showers about the money and insisted he return it, to which Showers agreed. The contractor never received the money back however, and he also noticed a 9mm Kimber pistol, valued at $1,000, was also missing from his home.

Showers was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft.

