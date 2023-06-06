Stevensville, Pa. — A Wyalusing man was allegedly caught drunken driving with a child in the backseat of his vehicle.

Johnathan William Card, 33, immediately turned around and placed his hands behind his back when asked to step out of the car during a traffic stop on April 8, according to the complaint. A child was in the backseat of the car, Troopers said.

Card’s vehicle was stopped just before 7:30 p.m. as it traveled on Route 706 in Stevens Township, according to the affidavit. The vehicle’s registration, which expired in 2020, prompted the stop, Trooper Craig Kalinoski said.

As officers approached the car, Card light a cigarette, reportedly telling them he "already knows what's going to happen again." He showed them a can of Sprite when asked what he'd been drinking that night, then confessed he'd also had a couple of alcoholic shots, arrest papers say.

When asked to get out of the car, Card opened the door, turned around and put his hands behind his back, according to Kalinoski. Card then requested his jacket.

He failed sobriety tests and admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day, telling officers "it's something he's always done and a little bit of weed never hurt anyone," Kalinoski said. Card was taken to the Towanda Memorial Hospital, where he allegedly refused a chemical blood test.

Troopers discovered Card’s license expired in December of 2021 and was DUI suspended.

He is being charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and DUI along with seven summary traffic offenses.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Fred Wheaton is scheduled for June 23. No bail is listed for Card.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.