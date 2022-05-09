Bloomsburg, Pa. — A driver who was high on methamphetamine and marijuana had his six-month-old daughter in the car with him, according to police.

Kristian Tyler McHale, 20, had allegedly gotten into a fight with his mother at her Mainville-area home on March 28 around 3 p.m. Police responding to the call asked other officers to be on the lookout for McHale's white Lincoln at the Red Roof Inn and Suites near the Mifflinville truck stop. McHale's girlfriend works at the motel and police believed he was heading there to pick her up, arrest papers say.

South Centre Township Sgt. Marc Fedder spotted the Lincoln pulling out of the parking lot of the motel and stopped it. McHale appeared upset, very excited, and was crying, Fedder said. He allegedly admitted he'd gotten into a fight with his mother and had smoked marijuana before driving.

McHale's infant daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle, Fedder noted.

When questioned, McHale denied doing any other drugs that day, but did admit taking Percocet pills the day before, charges say. Police took McHale to the hospital for blood testing, which reportedly showed he had amphetamine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in his system.

McHale, Bloomsburg, was charged with two counts of DIU. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 at 2:30 p.m. at District Judge Craig Long's office.

Docket sheet

