Catawissa, Pa. — A driver was high on methamphetamine when he crashed his car and rolled it over an embankment onto its side, police say.

Ryan James Briggs, 35, of Ringtown, is now facing DUI charges for the May 6 crash on Numidia Drive at 7:30 p.m.

When Montour Township Officer Brandon Batiuk arrived on scene, Briggs was standing next to the vehicle, smoking a cigarette and acting nervous, Batiuk said. Debris from the crash, including tools and a roof mount for Briggs' Nissan XTerra, were scattered all over the roadway.

Briggs denied drinking or doing drugs before driving, but Batiuk was suspicious — Briggs' eyes were bloodshot and his pupils were constricted, charges say. He allegedly failed several field sobriety tests, but a blood alcohol breath test showed he didn't have any alcohol in his system.

Briggs was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital for a blood test, which showed speed and methamphetamine in his system, court records say.

Briggs was charged with three counts of DUI, driving at an unsafe speed, and failing to drive in a single lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 2:30 p.m. in front of District Judge Craig Long.

