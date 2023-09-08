Police K9 dog Loki suffered a heat-related illness this week during the search for escapee Danelo Cavalcante.

This week's heat wave brought record breaking temperatures to Pennsylvania along with extreme humidity.

"He is doing well," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens during Thursday's press conference. Loki "is expected to make a full recovery and return to work within the next week."

He was cared for by veterinarians and released on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by State Police.

"Thank you to the veterinary staff for their care and the public for the well wishes on his recovery!" read the post.

Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted five times since he escaped Thursday. The convict has reportedly been spotted twice at Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia, once on Monday and possibly again on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

On Monday, surveillance video captured Cavalcante walking through the area with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt, according to The Associated Press.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.