Jersey Shore, Pa. — State Parole Officers removed multiple rounds of ammunition from a Jersey Shore home after they received information a parolee was living at the residence.

Bullets and magazines were located throughout the property near the 300 block of Smith Street when officers responded on Sept. 28, investigators said. Robert Benjamin Seese, 36, of Jersey Shore was taken into custody by officers of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department.

Seese was served with a temporary PFA order on Sept. 20 and had 24 hours to turn over any firearms or ammunition, Officer Tyler Bierly said.

Seese also pled guilty to second-degree felony criminal attempt of burglary and two felony burglary charges for incidents that took place in 2012, according to the affidavit.

“Robert Seese is a prohibited person from possessing firearms,” Bierly wrote.

Police seized ammunition for shotguns, rifles, and handguns, authorities said. There was also a grip module from an Sig Sauer handgun, a rail for an AR-15, and a magazine for a Glock handgun.

In total, authorities removed six boxes of Federal classic steel shotgun shells, a box of .44 mag ammunition, a bag of .22 caliber ammunition, .38 spent round, a bag of .45 cap bullets, box of .44 caliber bullets, a bag of .357 magnum brass rounds, a ziplock bag of .22 ammunition, .38 spent round, and a Kimbler magazine containing .45 caliber ammunition.

Seese is charged with second-degree misdemeanor failure to relinquish firearms and ammunition by required order. He is currently incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

