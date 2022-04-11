Sayre, Pa. —When a strange package arrived at a Sayre business, employees called the owner and alerted police officers.

The box was delivered to the unidentified business on the afternoon of March 31, 2022. According to an affidavit, the package was addressed to Lea Marie Pudiak, 25, of Sayre, who authorities said worked at the business.

Police officers then went to an address near the 700 block of N Lehigh Avenue to speak with Pudiak. Officer Nikki Hoffman said Pudiak opened the door and initially acted like she did not know anything about the package.

Hoffman said Pudiak was taken into custody and further questioned at the Sayre Borough Police Station. A second woman, who’s name was redacted from the affidavit, was taken into custody. Hoffman said she attempted to pick up the package.

Both Pudiak and the woman were questioned about the box which officers said contained “hundreds” THC cartridges. According to the affidavit, the unidentified woman admitted to officers she purchased the items in California legally. The woman allegedly told authorities they were for personal use only.

The woman requested an attorney when police said they asked her to explain the process of sending the cartridges to Pudiak. The woman allegedly told authorities she had sent cartridges to Pudiak in the past.

“It should be noted that there was 100’s of Raw Garden 1.0 gram THC vape cartridges in various strains including sativa, indica, and hybrid strains with a street value of approximately $50,000,” wrote Hoffman.

Court records show Pudiak was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal use of a communication facility, and intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Pudiak posted $100,000 bond and was released from the Bradford County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12. No charges were listed against the unidentified woman in the affidavit.

Docket sheet



