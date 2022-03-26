Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg police officer got more than he expected after running the registration of a motorcycle parked outside the Unity Mart on March 22.

According to Patrolman Ryan Edgar, the registration came back for a stolen vehicle. Edgar said he approached Gregory Fox, 60, of Bloomsburg and placed him into custody.

A background check showed Fox had an outstanding warrant. Edgar said a search turned up an ounce of methamphetamine that was packaged in smaller amounts.

Fox was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Fox was incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison on $25,000 bail.

