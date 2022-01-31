Bloomsburg, Pa. — Scott Township Police received consent to search a vehicle and discovered marijuana, a whipped-cream dispenser with canisters used for “whip-its,” and several pistols and rifles, they reported.

Christian Slade Caten, 21, State Line, MS was taken into custody by authorities along with a passenger, who was not identified in the affidavit.

The vehicle stop occurred on Jan. 24 when Caten was observed pulling onto Columbia Blvd. with a broken headlight. A traffic stop was initiated, which also showed the vehicle’s brake light to be out.

Patrolman Taryn Crawford spoke with Caten and requested a driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance. While Caten retrieved the requested documents, Crawford observed a case for a handgun in plain view on the back seat.

Caten consented to a search of the vehicle which Crawford said turned up a Savage Edge .223 caliber rifle with a scope and loaded magazine and Stevens Model 62 .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle that also contained a loaded magazine.

A second pistol was discovered on the driver’s side door when authorities took Caten into custody. Caton waived his Miranda Rights and officers continued a search of the vehicle.

Several blunt ends were discovered along with a whipped-cream dispenser and several canisters throughout the entire vehicle. A plastic bag marked “The Walking Dead” with marijuana was also located.

Caten was arraigned before Judge Russell Lawton on charges that included third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Caten was unable to post $25,000 monetary bail and held at the Columbia County Prison until a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet