Danville, Pa. — A man who was banned from owning guns because of a previous conviction had eight guns hidden inside his home, police say.

A search warrant executed at a property in Danville on March 18 helped State Troopers locate eight long guns inside a bedroom closet.

A witness told police Jerris Lynn Cutchall, 41, of Danville had been in possession of the weapons for several years. Cutchall was not permitted to purchase any firearms due to his prior criminal history, according to police.

Trooper Matthew Lesher said a criminal history check showed Cutchall was convicted of intimidation of a witness in 2001. That prevents Cutchall from owning a weapon, Lesher noted.

A search warrant was executed the same day police were contacted by the witness, which led to the discovery of the weapons.

Cutchall was charged with second-degree felony possession of a prohibited firearm. Court records show Cutchall was incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Docket sheet



