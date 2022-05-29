Coal Township, Pa. —When police stopped a woman who witnesses said was passed out at the wheel of her vehicle moments earlier, they discovered more than 200 individually wrapped packets of fentanyl.

Officers said Sarah Karpinski, 33, of Coal Township told them she stopped at Dunkin Donuts and went inside while a passenger slept in the vehicle. No products from the restaurant were located inside the vehicle, police said.

Authorities detained Karpinski and the passenger in her vehicle for questioning. While officers took the two into custody a man approached and said he was there to take the vehicle. A background check showed active warrants and he was taken into custody.

Karpinski was questioned at the Shamokin Police Station and admitted to purchasing the fentanyl in the Kensington area of Philadelphia.

“She admitted to using approximately 1.5 bags a day,” Shamokin Police Chief Ray Sicko wrote.

Officers recognized Karpinski when they observed her operating the vehicle near the 200 block of Sunbury Street. Once stopped an taken into custody, Karpinski was recorded as she spoke with a person at the department, admitting she stashed other narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, which turned up more narcotics. In all, police said they located more than 200 individual baggies of fentanyl on Karpinski and inside the vehicle.

Karpinski was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A public court summary showed Karpinski was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $75,000 monetary bail.

No charges were issued against the passenger inside Karpinski’s vehicle at the time of publishing this article.

Docket sheet

