Harrisburg, Pa. — A gunfight that erupted between a 38-year-old Thompsontown man and state troopers turned a tiny borough in Juniata County into a "war zone" that ended with two dead and one wounded, state police said.

On Sunday, State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris briefed members of the media on the events that led to the deaths of 29-year-old State Trp. Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. and suspect Brandon Stine, as well as the critical wounding of Lt. James A. Wagner Saturday afternoon. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, according to police.

According to Paris:

Stine drove to the state police barracks in Lewistown around 11 a.m. in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Troopers watching on the closed circuit surveillance video inside watched as Stine got out of the truck and fired several rounds from a long rifle into parked patrol vehicles. He drove off and police immediately began searching for him with the help of a major case team and a helicopter. One of those responding was Wagner, who was serving as the barracks station commander. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Wagner caught up to Stine in Mifflintown, where Stine shot and critically injured the trooper.

Witnesses provided aid to Wagner, 45, and used his car radio to summon help. When EMTs arrived, they provided life-saving care until he could be taken to the hospital.

Stine then began a "cat and mouse" game with police, calling 911 to provide them his location — except he wasn't in those locations, according to Lt. Col. George Biven.

"It seemed to be setting up our people for a potential ambush," Biven said.

Trp. Rougeau was driving on Baumgardner Drive toward Swamp Road when Stine fired a round into Rougeau's windshield, killing him. Stine drove through a nearby field and into a parking lot by a small store and Harshbarger's Subs N' Malt restaurant, where a gun battle between troopers and Stine ensued. Stine was shooting "an exceptionally large caliber rifle," Bivens noted. The .458 magnum rounds Stine was using to fire at police are typically used for taking down big game animals like elephants and buffaloes.

Between the three crime scenes, hundreds of rounds were fired, he said.

"It was an amazingly intense gunfight," Bivens said.

Some customers' cars were hit at low speed during the melee when troopers bailed from their moving vehicles to engage with the shooter, Bivens explained. Those same troopers positioned themselves between the civilians in the parking lot and Stine — heroic acts that saved countless lives, Bivens said.

Troopers kept the pressure on Stine and eventually forced him out of the lot. He drove across Baumgardner Drive and through a residential yard, where he got stuck against a row of trees on the property. Troopers were eventually able to shoot and kill Stine. Soon after, they learned Rougeau had died from his injuries.

"At this point, there is no clear motive, but I am struck by the level of violence," Bivens said, calling the scene a "war zone."

Wagner remains hospitalized in critical condition at Hershey Medical Center. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available, police said.

