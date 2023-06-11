Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man with a history of dealing drugs was caught selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant, police say.

David Elliot Irwin Jr., 35, is now facing felony charges for deals he reportedly made under the watch of police late last year.

Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar talked to a source in November who allegedly told him Irwin was dealing methamphetamine from his Penn Argyle apartment. Edgar was familiar with Irwin from a previous drug case, he noted. The source agreed to make several buys, including one in which Edgar watched as Irwin handed the CI a baggie in the open doorway of Irwin's apartment

Two purchases, each of a half ounce of methamphetamine, were done with marked bills and under police surveillance, Edgar noted. In one transaction, the CI also bought a break-open .12 gauge shotgun with a scratched-off serial number, records show.

Irwin, Penn Argyle Avenue, was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of an altered firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

