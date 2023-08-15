Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man allegedly selling cocaine out of his home was arrested and jailed on felony charges.

Police had been watching Pedro J. Contes, 43, dealing drugs out of his home in the 300 block of East Fifth Street for some time before he was arrested on June 30, said Berwick Narcotics Officer Phil Mainiero

When questioned, Contes admitted he typically sold two grams of cocaine at a time to customers for $100 a gram at his house. That confirmed what police had seen when they sent a confidential informant to his house to buy drugs earlier that day. charges said.

He had a half ounce of cocaine hidden in a jacket pocket in his closet, Contes told police. He agreed to let them search the home, but asked that only two officers go inside so his neighbors wouldn't get suspicious.

While there, officers found 24 grams and a digital scale in the jacket pocket, but decided against searching the rest of the home, Mainiero said. Contes was concerned his brother, Fernando, who also lives at the home, would see them inside and "jeopardize cooperation with police in the future," according to Mainiero.

Contes was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

