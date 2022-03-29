Foster Township, Pa. — A 12-mile stretch of Interstate 81 remains shut down today as troopers continue their investigation into a deadly multi-vehicle crash near Lavelle Monday morning.

State Police say several people were killed and another 24 were injured in the massive pile-up involving 50-60 vehicles.

“PSP can confirm fatalities were involved, but due to extensive damage and continued clean-up, we are still working to get an accurate total,” Trooper David Beohm said via Twitter.

Video shows dozens of vehicles, including several tractor trailers and a truck carrying propane tanks, barreling into the initial crash scene and causing a deadly pile-up. Police say a sudden snow squall in the area, which limited visibility and slicked up roads, may be been to blame.

Emergency crews also battled several large vehicle fires following the crash, police say.

The injured were taken by ambulance to four different hospitals; the rest were taken out by buses from Schuylkill Transportation Service to the nearby Wegman’s distribution center.

They were then taken to a reunification center set up at the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville.

Both sides of Interstate 81 between exits 107 (US 209 to Tremont and Tower City) and 119 (Highridge Park Road) remain closed Tuesday morning while PSP Forensic Services continue their investigation.



