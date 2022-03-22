Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man reportedly sold methamphetamine to a police informant twice last year, police say.

According to an affidavit filed through Judge Richard Knecht’s office in early March, the deals were completed in late 2021. Lyle Anthony Fought, 27, allegedly delivered methamphetamine to the informant on Oct. 28 and then again on Nov. 2. In both instances police said Fought told the informant it was cocaine.

Fought allegedly met with the informant near the 800 block of North Vine Street for the first delivery. Officers said Fought delivered a baggie that contained a “white powdered substance” in exchange for prerecorded money.

According to the affidavit, Fought completed a second deal for “cocaine” on Nov. 2, meeting the informant at the same location on North Vine Street.

Tests conducted on the substances at the Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Regional Lab tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.

Fought was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Fought is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

