Hepburnville, Pa. — Juvenile children were inside a vehicle when Brandon Rae Mullins opened fired on it Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 22-year-old Mullins pointed a 9mm pistol outside his window as he traveled in front of a family on the Hepburnville exit in Cogan Station, Officer Justin Segura said. The Mansfield resident fired four to five shots at the vehicle before getting back onto US-15 and traveling to Mansfield, Segura added.

Troopers with PSP Mansfield arrested Mullins at his apartment in Tioga County along Route 6 shortly after a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for his vehicle, according to the complaint.

A red Mazda SUV that registered to Mullin's girlfriend was seized after a small caliber bullet casing was found inside, authorities said. An unspent bullet of the same caliber was also located, they added.

Mullins allegedly swiped the victim’s vehicle as they traveled west on Interstate 180 toward the Mansfield exit, investigators said. The victims, a man, woman, and two small children, followed Mullins onto US-15 traveling north after the incident.

While on the phone with 911, the victim claimed Mullins was getting off at the Hepburnville exit to exchange information, according to the police affidavit. Mullins allegedly fired four to five shots at the family while on the exit.

Video taken from the accuser’s car showed Mullins pointing the weapon out the driver’s side window, Segura said. A muzzle flash as well as a bullet striking the ground can be seen in the recording, Segura continued.

Investigators confirmed Mullins was in Lycoming County Wednesday for a job interview, according to the police report. They also spoke with his girlfriend, who claimed Mullins had called her upset over being cut off.

Mullins was charged with first- and second-degree felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $175,000 monetary Wednesday night following and arraignment on the charges.

Mullins is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.

