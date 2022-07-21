Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bystanders called police to report a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in a store parking lot, but when officers arrived, the man fled into nearby woods.

Jesse N. George, 37, of Catawissa was tasered and eventually caught after he tripped and fell on the ground, according to Scott Township Officer Eli Middaugh.

Middaugh was called to the Tractor Supply parking lot on Route 11 in Scott Township on July 12 around 12:30 p.m. Callers had reportedly noticed him slumped over the wheel of his Chrysler 300.

When Middaugh arrived though, George was outside his vehicle. Although he was standing, George was slumped over so far his hands were almost touching the ground, Middaugh noted. He suspected the man was high on heroin or fentanyl, charges state.

He approached George and asked him to remove his hands from his pockets, but when Middaugh tried to take him into custody, George allegedly fled across the parking lot.

Middaugh gave chase until George stopped on the sidewalk, but when he approached him again, George took off a second time, arrest papers say.

Middaugh deployed his Taser, which struck George but had no effect. George continued running, reaching a stretch of woods behind the store, before tripping and falling on the ground, Middaugh said.

He was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at District Judge Russell Lawton's office at 2:45 p.m.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.