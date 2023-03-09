Bloomsburg, Pa. — A driver who led police on a 90-mph chase that ended in a crash was drunk, police say.

Trey R. Harkins, 23, was spotted speeding along East Street on Feb. 24 at 1:15 a.m., according to Bloomsburg Officer Joshua Dombrosky. As Dombrosky turned and began following Harkins, he accelerated through a residential neighborhood, reaching speeds up 90 mph, charges say. Harkins crossed the East Bloomsburg River Bridge near the airport, then slowed to make a left turn onto Mainville Drive.

As Dombrosky caught up to him near Dogwood Lane, Harkins suddenly slowed and pulled to the side of the road. Before Dombrosky could get out of his vehicle, Harkins allegedly took off, hitting speeds of 90 mph again before he skidded out of control, hit an embankment, and rolled over near East Hillcrest Drive.

Harkins, who had to crawl out of the vehicle's sunroof, immediately apologized, reportedly telling the officer he was sorry and he had "made a mistake." His eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred, and his eyes were glassy, Dombrosky noted.

Harkins was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where he became belligerant with the staff, records show.

Harkins, Beaver Valley Road, was charged with DUI, fleeing police, reckless driving, failing to drive in a single lane, and speeding. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at 9 a.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

Docket sheet

