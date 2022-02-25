Sunbury, Pa. — A man allegedly told his ex-girlfriend he was going to kill her, according to a witness who called police.

Sunbury police spoke with a woman, who explained her ex-boyfriend, Louis Phillip Orlando, 61, of Sunbury had followed her from work on the evening of Feb. 12, 2022. Police received a description of Orlando’s vehicle and attempted to stop him.

According to the report, Orlando accelerated as he attempted to flee from officers. Orlando eventually came to a stop near storage facility.

Orlando allegedly told police it was a misunderstanding with his girlfriend. An investigation into the claims show Orlando had several reports of stalking incidents with the Northumberland Borough and Point Township Police.

Orlando was charged with several misdemeanors and summary offenses during an arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey. He was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $35,000 monetary bail.

Orlando was charged with first-degree misdemeanor stalking, second-degree recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and third-degree disorderly conduct. Court records show he was also charged with six summary traffic offenses.

