Bradford County, Pa. — A man was struck in the head three times with his cell phone during a fight with his girlfriend, police said.

Mina A. Blair, 51, of Cross Fork admitted to the assault, which left visible marks on the head of the accuser, Trooper Dane Smith said. Photos were taken of the injuries on the night of the Sept. 19 incident.

Blair was charged with second-degree misdemeanor assault and harassment for the alleged attack.

Blair is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $2,500 monetary bail. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Judge Fred Wheaton.

Docket sheet

