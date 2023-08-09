Williamsport, Pa. — Police reported seeing a man’s exposed genitals as he was urinating in public by a parking garage in downtown Williamsport, according to a complaint.

Aaron Wesley Brown, 42, of Williamsport was urinating near West Church Street and Market Street at approximately 6:18 p.m. on July 31, Officer William Badger said. Officers observed Brown relieving himself as vehicles and pedestrians were in the area, Badger added.

“At this time of day, Market St. is very busy with hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians passing by," Badger wrote. "It should be known that persons less than 16 years of age would be present and passing by.”

When confronted, Brown told troopers the bathroom in the parking garage along Third Street was closed, according to the affidavit.

Brown, who is currently homeless, according to the affidavit, was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Both are misdemeanors.

Unable to post $2,500 monetary bail, Brown was committed to the Lycoming County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing this week.

Docket sheet

