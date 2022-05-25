Catawissa, Pa. — Police had to remove a 47-year-old man from his mother's house after he began hallucinating, according to charges filed by the Catawissa Police Department.

Mary Mulligan has an active Protection From Abuse order against her son, Sean Michael Mulligan, although he is allowed at her South Third Street home with her permission, court records show.

Mrs. Mulligan called police on April 4 around 7:45 a.m. because she reportedly could "no longer handle him" and wanted him removed.

When Officer Dave Kistner arrived, Mulligan appeared agitated, but told officers he wasn't high.

"I want you to look at this house," Mulligan told Kistner, saying he was getting bombed with "black ***" inside the house.

Mulligan also believed he was getting stung and was covered in the black substance falling from the ceiling, arrest papers say. He asked Kistner to stand in the room and see if anything would fall on him.

As Kistner handcuffed Mulligan, he allegedly told the officers his hands were burning and accused police of putting "black stuff" on his hands. Mulligan also kicked off his shoe, where he had hidden some methamphetamine, Kistner said.

"There is about a quarter T in there wrapped in aluminum foil," Mulligan said.

Mulligan said the drug was "junk" and he'd had it for weeks, charges say.

It wasn't the first time police had been at Mary Mulligan's house to arrest her son.

He was previously jailed when he took several members of his family, including his mother, hostage inside her home in 2015. After a three-hour standoff, police were able to talk Mulligan into relinquishing the sword he'd been brandishing and release his hostages, according to Catawissa Police Chief Josh Laidacker.

In his latest arrest, Mulligan was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing at District Judge Craig Long's office is set for June 21 at 2:45 p.m.

