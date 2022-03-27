Selinsgrove, Pa. — A homeowner was startled when she heard a doorbell in the early morning hours of March 21.

The homeowner alerted her husband, who said they attempted to make contact with a dark figure on their porch. The homeowner said the woman on the porch stated she wanted to apologize.

According to an affidavit, the woman was identified as Amaya Starr Kipple of Sunbury. Police spoke with the 19-year-old outside the home and asked what she was doing.

Kipple reportedly told them she was a former student of the homeowner and had a crush on her. Court records show Kipple was previously charged with stalking, trespassing, and resisting arrest last year. In that case, police say Kipple had shown up at the same residence unannounced.

Kipple posted $10,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge John Reed. During the arraignment, Kipple was charged with third-degree felony stalking, along with several misdemeanors that included resisting arrest, harassment, and loitering.

Court records show Kipple will appear in Snyder County Court on March 28 for a preliminary hearing with Reed.

