crime generic.jpg

Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police were called to a domestic dispute in which two men reportedly got into a physical fight.

Trooper Jared Mowen of state police at Milton was called to a home in the 1600 block of Grand Valley Road on Sept. 1 at 1:15 p.m., he said. The two men, who Mowen identified as B. Mitchel and R. Mitchel, had been arguing and R. Mitchel reportedly shoved the other man.

No injuries were reported.

