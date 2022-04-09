Lock Haven, Pa — Two small boys who went missing with their father on Tuesday were found days later in Virginia, police say.

State Police issued an alert for Wyatt Hendershot, 6, and Jaxton, 2, when their father, 32-year-old Sean Hendershot Jr., didn't return them to their mother after taking them to dinner Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

The boys' mother has full custody of the children, according to Kristin Smith, Lock Haven police chief.

On Tuesday, the mother reported the boys missing and said Hendershot had allegedly shut off all communication. Police attempted to ping his phone to determine his location, but were unsuccessful, Smith noted.

The boys were entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing and endangered and police were given authority to take the children into custody if they were located.

On Thursday around 4:40 p.m., a license plate reader near Franklin, Virginia picked up Hendershot's plate. Franklin is located about 10 miles from the North Carolina border.

The children were with Hendershot and were unharmed, Smith said. Hendershot was taken into custody and charged with interfering with the custody of children and concealing the whereabouts of children. He waived extradition from Virginia and was transported back to Clinton County for arraignment on his charges.

He remains jailed in Clinton County Prison on $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler.

