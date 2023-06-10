Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly grabbed his girlfriend and left swelling and marks on her face and neck during a fight, police say.

At first, Jaden Ricardo Lee Moyer, 32, tried to convince police the scratches and redness were from her ex-boyfriend, said Bloomsburg Officer Ken Auchter. Police were called to Moyer's apartment to investigate screams coming from inside the home in the 100 block of Iron Street on May 28 at noon.

The girlfriend could be heard saying, 'Look what you did to my face," as they were walking up to the door, Auchter noted. Police could see she had abrasions, redness, and scratching on her face, neck and shoulders, but Moyer reportedly denied having anything to do with it, saying the marks had come from her ex-boyfriend.

The woman told police Moyer had attacked her during an argument and punched her face, neck, and body, charges state. When confronted, Moyer allegedly confessed.

Moyer was charged with felony aggravated assault and strangulation. At a preliminary hearing on May 28, those charges were withdrawn in exchange for new charges of unlawful restraint and simple assault.

