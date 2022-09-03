Williamsport, Pa. — Two people were charged for allegedly neglecting a child while they were caught up in an argument, said Williamsport Police.

Dwayne Johnson, 37, and Samantha Older, 21, both of Williamsport, allegedly argued while a nine-month-old child was placed and left unattended and crying on a porch. Surveillance video showed the child unattended for nearly a minute.

According to police, Older placed the child on the porch on the opposite side of a flight of six concrete steps, and argued with Johnson through the surveillance camera Johnson had on his property.

At one point Older said "real shit, I'm leaving," and appeared to leave the property, Agent Brittany Alexander wrote in a police affidacit.

Johnson emerged from the residence and recorded Older using his cell phone, the whole time knowing the child had crawled toward the concrete steps.

"It is believed this would have taken another 30-60 seconds," Alexander wrote. "Johnson made no attempt to comfort the child until after he was finished narrating his recording," she wrote.

Johnson and Older charged with with second-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child during an August 24 preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey. Both posted $25,000 unsecured bail and were released at the conclusion of the arraignment.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled with Judge Frey on Sept. 6.

Samantha Older docket sheet

Dwayne Johnson docket sheet

