Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police are asking for the public's help in solving an early-morning murder last month.

Officers are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been traveling in the area of West Fourth and Maynard streets on the morning of Sept. 29 around 6:30 a.m.

That's the location of an apartment building where police found a 41-year-old woman murdered, they say. Neighbors called 911 after hearing "several loud popping noises," followed by screaming.

When police arrived, they found the female dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment at 884 W. Fourth Street

If you or someone you know was traveling in the area at that date and time and saw anyone in the area, please contact Williamsport Bureau of Police Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org or Capt. Joshua Bell at 570-327-7541 or jbell@cityofwilliamsport.org.

