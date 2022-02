Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner or occupants pictured inside the vehicle shown in the picture.

According to the release, the suspects are wanted in relation to an active investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to call PO Eric Houseknecht at 570-327-7560 ext. 7615 or Lycoming County Communications at 570-329-4066.