Williamsport, Pa. — Attempts by Williamsport Police Officers to assist a woman suffering from mental health issues failed after a local resource center failed to provide help.

Police took a 31-year-old woman into custody on March 27 just after 9 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on the 100 block of Via Bella Street, Officer Ericka Heath said.

Two hotel guests reported a woman who followed them into their room and was refusing to leave, police said. The guests packed their belongings and left, "due to the unknown female making herself at home in their room," according to the affidavit.

The woman allegedly told Heath that she did not want the door to lock, because she would lose the room.

This call was the fifth time police responded to an incident involving the woman over a 48-hour span, according to the affidavit.

The first of four prior police calls happened the day before, March 26, at approximately 2:38 a.m. and then again at 2:58 a.m. In both instances, she was taken to the hospital for a mental heath evaluation, Heath said.

She allegedly entered two additional homes on March 27 before being taken into custody later in the evening.

“[Defendant’s] actions have been alarming multiple people throughout the City of Williamsport,” Heath said. “The Center for Community Resources (previously known as Crisis) was contacted and did not provide her with mental health services or assistance.”

The woman is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail. She is charged with defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct. Both are third-degree misdemeanors.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.