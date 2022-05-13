Old Lycoming Township, Pa. -- A Lycoming Township man was arrested by after Old Lycoming Township Police executed a search warrant at a Lycoming Creek Road trailer in Lycoming Township, Lycoming County Thursday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, members of Old Lycoming Township Police, Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, and Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said they executed a search warrant at at the home of Allen Lee Kulp, Jr., 49, 3731 Lycoming Creek Road Trailer #15 in Lycoming Township.

Investigators had a warrant to search for and seize electronic devices which may contain evidence of sexual abuse of children.

After receiving no answer at the door, officers announced their presence and forced their way into the trailer. They found Kulp inside the trailer, according to a news release.

Kulp was taken into custody on two felony arrest warrants for offenses involving sexual abuse of children and indecent assault. Police said the incidents involve two separate minor victim children.

Electronic devices were seized from Kulp's residence and will be sent away for forensic examination, according to the news release.

Kulp was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of unlawful contact with a minor involving Victim #1. He was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent exposure involving Victim #2.

Kulp was processed at the Lycoming County Central Processing Facility and subsequently arraigned in front of District Magisterial Judge Solomon. He was committed to Lycoming County Prison with no bail.

According to police, Kulp has a prior conviction for escape and ties New Mexico.

