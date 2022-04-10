Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man punched and strangled a woman after he tried to take away her cell phone, police say.

The woman allegedly told police they had been arguing April 4 and Mikahil Gregory Jones got frustrated when he couldn't grab her phone. That's when he punched in the face four times, she said.

Jones, 30, of Williamsport then grabbed the phone and choked the woman to the point she couldn’t breathe, Williamsport police say.

Jones allegedly ran off when authorities said he noticed an EMS unit in the area. Officers said he took the phone with him.

A warrant has been issued for Jones, who was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and third-degree robbery. He was also charged with second-degree simple assault and harassment.

