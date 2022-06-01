2022-06-01 WBP looking for vehicle

Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police Department is attempting to locate a vehicle involved in an active assault investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle is being asked to contact PO William Badger at 570-327-7560 or through the Lycoming County Communication Center at 570-433-3166.

