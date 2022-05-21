Williamsport, Pa. —A person of interest wanted in relation to an active theft investigation by the Williamsport Police was recently pictured near a vehicle.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured above. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 570-327-7560 at extension 7600.

They can also be reached through the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570-433-3166.

