Bloomsburg, Pa. — After setting up several drug buys, police raided a Bloomsburg man's apartment and found cash, drugs, paraphernalia, and drug packaging, police say.
Officers also reportedly found the suspected dealer, Robert J. Hoffman, 34, hiding in a utility closet during the raid.
Officers with the Bloomsburg and Scott Township police departments arranged numerous methamphetamine buys using a confidential informant in September and October, according to court records.
The informant contacted Hoffman via text or over Facebook Messenger, said Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar.
After allegedly making four drug buys at Hoffman's apartment in the 300 block of Penn Argyl Avenue, police obtained a search warrant for the home. When they arrived, they allegedly found Hoffman hiding in a closet. Officers also located meth, digital scales, cutting agents, hundreds of small plastic baggies, and cash in Hoffman's bedroom, arrest papers say.
Hoffman was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute, criminal use of a cell phone, and possession of a controlled substance.