Covington, Pa. — State police say someone was scammed out of money after trying to buy pills on Facebook.

The victim, who police did not identify, tried buying male enhancement pills from various people on Facebook and was scammed out of gift cards, according to Trooper Anthony Kruk of state police at Mansfield.

The theft was reported on July 4 by a Butternut Lane resident, Kruk added.

