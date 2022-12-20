Williamsport, Pa. — Staff at the Williamsport Hospital were alarmed when a woman entered and claimed “I did not kill my son” before walking out.

Blythe Adrienne Demory pulled two knives from her waistband before pointing them at a security officer who followed her. Demory told him not to come any closer as he attempted to speak with her on November 26 near Campbell Street.

Due to a public safety issue, officers drew their tasers and ordered the 51-year-old Demory to stop. Williamsport police officers were called for backup.

Demory responded to the commands by opening her jacket and removing two knives from her waistband. Authorities placed Demory in restrains and she was taken into custody.

Demory was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Judge Aaron Biichle ordered Demory held on $50,000 monetary bail. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing this week.

Court records show Demory was charged with simple assault and harassment in March of this year.

Docket sheet

