Shamokin Dam, Pa. -- Shamokin Dam Police said alcohol was a factor in a crash Friday evening that left two people in critical condition after a woman's vehicle went airborne and landed on the roof of a restaurant.

Theresa Risso, 42, of Selinsgrove, had a potentially high level of alcohol in her body, according to Chief Timothy E. Bremigen. Police are not releasing at this time the level of alcohol, but it is believed that alcohol was a substantial factor in the crash, Bremigen said in a release.

Risso remains at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville in critical condition. The occupant of a vehicle that Risso struck, James Haught, 46, of Shamokin Dam, also is in critical condition. Risso's 1-year-old daughter was treated at Geisinger and has since been released, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 5:47 p.m. Friday, Mar. 4. Risso was reported to be driving recklessly heading south on Route 11 in the borough when her sedan became airborne after hitting a concrete barrier and a parked van. Risso’s vehicle landed on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks Chinese restaurant.

Related Reading: Two in critical condition following crash that leaves car on roof of Shamokin Dam restaurant

The van that Risso hit in the parking lot of the restaurant was pushed into the building, causing injuries to the occupants, Christine Haught, 51, and James Haught, both of Shamokin Dam, according to the police report. An employee inside the restaurant, Ming Zheng, 53, of Shamokin Dam, also was injured.

Police at the scene observed smoke and flames coming from the area of Golden Chopsticks and then realized Risso's sedan was on the roof. Officer Eric Hassenplug and an off-duty state trooper removed Risso's 1-year-old child from the vehicle. The fire was extinguished and Risso was then removed from her vehicle and transported to Geisinger.

Through a preliminary investigation, police discovered that Risso had traveled recklessly south into the borough and upon entering the area of Baldwin Blvd Risso’s vehicle struck the vehicle of Donna Rompallo, 66, of Kulpmont.

Risso continued to travel south and struck two more vehicles in the area of 8 th Avenue being operated by Jason Cole and Theodore Knode, 68, of Millerstown, according to the report.

Risso’s vehicle continued to travel into the northbound lane near the Shamokin Dam Post Office, striking a utility pole, then a concrete barrier before hitting the Haughts’ van parked at the restaurant.

Bremigen said in the release he anticipates charges will be filed, but the exact charges have not been determined. Police continue the investigation.

Shamokin Dam Police Department is asking anyone that may have surveillance video from a business, residential structure, or in-car camera footage, to please contact them at 570-743-2671.

Police are interested in footage between the Williamsport and Shamokin Dam areas, and or within the Route 15 and Route 11 corridor.



