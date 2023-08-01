Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was forced to suck a man’s nipple before being strangled and sexually assaulted inside her own apartment, Williamsport police officers said.

Anthony Fred Benson allegedly asked the victim if she “wanted this d**k?” moments before grabbing her neck on the morning of July 9, Agent Laura Kitko said. The 62-year-old Benson forced the woman against his chest and made her suck his nipple, she added.

The assault continued as Benson allegedly choked the woman again while exposing her breasts. Benson licked the victim before forcing her to perform oral sex on him, according to the complaint.

Struggling to breathe due to the force Benson applied to her neck, the victim was able to fake an asthma attack, investigators said. She used the opening to escape from the apartment in the 1000 block of Vine Avenue in Williamsport, they added.

The victim told police Benson physically forced her to stay inside the apartment. She said she was afraid of Benson, who was staying at the woman’s apartment as a favor to a friend, Kitko said. He allegedly needed a place to stay and the woman agreed to let him for a few days, according to the report.

Benson was taken into custody at the apartment a couple hours after the alleged assault. He was asleep when officers arrived at the home, according to Kitko’s affidavit.

Redness and bruising could be seen on both sides of the victim’s neck, Kitko wrote. She also had hair ripped from her head, the agent added.

Benson was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and strangulation. All are felonies. He was also charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, indecent assault, and indecent assault forcible compulsion.

Benson was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear this week in front of Judge Christian Frey for a preliminary hearing.

