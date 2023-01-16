Northumberland, Pa. — A 70-year-old drive-in theater will remain open this season after they previously announced 2022 would be their last year.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Point Drive-In theater announced a change in plans for the land that the drive-in sits on. "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season! The deal with the solar farm is no longer happening and we are looking forward to a great year," the post read.

The land for the theater, which sits on Point Township Drive off Route 11, is not owned by the Point Drive-In. Last year, the property owners informed theater owner David Renn that plans were in the works to put a solar farm on the land.

Last May, Renn announced on Facebook that, due to "circumstances out of our control," the theater's season would end by Aug. 14. The theater remained open only on weekends through the summer. Because weekday hours were limited, the theater offered partial refunds to anyone who purchased season passes.

As of now, the Point Drive-In is not selling season passes for the 2023 season. "Things have been so chaotic the last few years, we want to make sure that we are able to provide the best experience to you, and we feel it's best to hold off on the passes for the present time," the post read.

The owners will be hiring soon for the 2023 season, according to the post.

The Point originally opened as the Arrow Drive-In. By 1957, the business changed its name to "The Point." Current owner David Renn has owned the business for more than 34 years.

