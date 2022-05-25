Northumberland, Pa. — After 70 years of operation, the Point Drive-in will come to an end after July.

The theater will remain open on weekends for the remainder of the summer, but weekdays hours are limited. In a Facebook post, the theater said they would be unable to remain open during the week because of "circumstances out of our control."

The theater said they will be offering partial refunds to anyone who purchased season passes. Those that purchased family passes are eligible for a $100 refund, while those with couples passes can expect a $75 refund.

"This will be our last season at the drive in, so please come out and make the most of it. We are so sad that it has come to this, but unfortunately things are out of our control," the post said, "we want to thank each and every one of you for being with us through the years. We have loved every minute of it."

The Point originally opened as the Arrow Drive-in. In 1957, the business changed its name to "The Point"—a name its held ever since.

